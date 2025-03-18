Bold Ventures Updates Corporate Presentation, Highlights Key Projects

Bold Ventures ( (TSE:BOL) ) has provided an announcement.

Bold Ventures Inc. has updated its corporate presentation with new maps and information on its Ontario and Québec properties, emphasizing its flagship Burchell Gold and Copper Property and other gold projects. The company is prioritizing further exploration at the newly discovered 111 Zone at Burchell. Bold also highlights its involvement in the Ring of Fire region, holding a 10% interest in the Koper Lake Project, which is significant for critical minerals like chromite, nickel, and copper, essential for Ontario and North America’s electrification plans.

Bold Ventures Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on Precious, Battery, and Critical Metals. It operates in active gold and battery metals camps in Ontario’s Thunder Bay and Wawa regions and holds significant assets in the Ring of Fire region, a multi-metals district in Northern Ontario.

