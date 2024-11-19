Boku Inc. Enhances Share Portfolio with Strategic Buyback

BOKU (GB:BOKU) has released an update.

Boku Inc., a leader in mobile payment solutions, has repurchased 100,000 of its common shares at a price of 185 pence each through Investec Bank, intending to hold these shares in treasury. This move leaves Boku with a total of 300,507,179 voting rights, providing a new denominator for shareholders assessing their stakes. The consistent share price highlights potential stability and confidence in the company’s financial strategy.

