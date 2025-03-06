Boku Inc. Acquires 250,000 Shares for Treasury

BOKU ( (GB:BOKU) ) has issued an announcement.

Boku Inc. announced the purchase of 250,000 of its common shares at a price of 156.50 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the company’s total issued share capital, now consisting of 303,110,613 common shares, with 8,536,934 held in treasury, resulting in 294,573,679 total voting rights. This move may influence shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about BOKU

Boku Inc. is a leading global provider of mobile payment solutions, offering a mobile-first payments network that includes mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and account-to-account/real-time payment schemes. The company reaches over 7.5 billion mobile payment accounts through a single integration and serves major clients like Amazon, Meta Platforms, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Sony, Spotify, and Tencent. Founded in 2008, Boku is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in multiple countries worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -14.01%

Average Trading Volume: 667,517

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £461.4M

