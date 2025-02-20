Boku Inc. Acquires 200,000 Treasury Shares

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

BOKU ( (GB:BOKU) ) has shared an announcement.

Boku Inc. has announced the purchase of 200,000 common shares, which it plans to hold in treasury. This transaction, executed through Investec Bank plc, is part of Boku’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively. Following the purchase, the company’s total issued share capital comprises 303,110,613 common shares, with 295,213,679 shares having voting rights. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock value and influence shareholder engagement as stakeholders adjust their interests in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about BOKU

Boku Inc. is a leading global provider of mobile payment solutions, offering a mobile-first payments network that includes mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and account-to-account real-time payments schemes. The company reaches over 7.5 billion mobile payment accounts through a single integration. Boku’s clients include major global companies such as Amazon, Meta Platforms, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Sony, Spotify, and Tencent. Founded in 2008, Boku is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in the US, India, Brazil, China, and other countries.

YTD Price Performance: -11.81%

Average Trading Volume: 598,161

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £478.6M

For a thorough assessment of BOKU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.