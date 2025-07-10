Bodycote Completes £30 Million Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bodycote ( (GB:BOY) ) has issued an announcement.

Bodycote plc has completed the third tranche of its £30 million share buyback programme, purchasing 21,743 ordinary shares, which will be cancelled, leaving a total of 177,310,404 shares in issue. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize capital structure and return value to shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BOY) stock is a Buy with a £955.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOY is a Neutral.

The overall score is impacted most significantly by strong corporate events, particularly the share buyback program underscoring financial health and boosting investor confidence. Financial performance shows mixed signals with robust cash flow but declining profitability. Technical indicators suggest positive momentum, though caution is warranted due to high RSI levels. The high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, which tempers the overall score.

More about Bodycote

Bodycote plc operates in the thermal processing industry, offering services such as heat treatment, metal joining, and surface technology. The company focuses on providing these services to a range of sectors, including aerospace, automotive, and energy, aiming to enhance the properties of metals and alloys.

Average Trading Volume: 348,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.08B

