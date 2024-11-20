Bodycote Announces Share Buyback to Boost Value

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has repurchased 349 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The shares were bought at a fixed price of 600 pence each, and following their cancellation, the total number of shares in issue is now 184,185,862. This move is part of Bodycote’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and improve earnings per share.

