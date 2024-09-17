Bodycote Advances Share Buyback Program

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 16,725 of its own shares at prices ranging from 633.0p to 639.0p, with a subsequent cancellation of these shares. This transaction is part of an ongoing buyback program initiated in March 2024, reducing the total number of shares in issue and voting rights to 185,338,577. The move is in line with regulatory compliance and the company’s strategic financial management.

