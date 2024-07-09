Bodycote Advances Share Buyback Program

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 14,790 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 700.0p to 716.0p, with the intention to cancel them, thereby reducing the total number of shares in issue and voting rights to 187,595,089. This move, part of an ongoing buyback program announced earlier in March 2024, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and deliver value to its shareholders.

