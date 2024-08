Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 86,228 ordinary shares on 28 August 2024, with plans to cancel the acquired shares. Post-cancellation, the company will have 185,699,836 shares in issue, reflecting the total voting rights. The buyback is part of an ongoing program that began in March 2024, aimed at reducing the company’s share capital.

For further insights into GB:BOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.