Body and Mind Inc. Expands with Lynwood Dispensary Opening and Updates Credit Facility

Body and Mind Inc. announced the grand opening of its Lynwood, Illinois dispensary, marking a significant expansion in its retail footprint. The company also disclosed an amendment to its credit facility with Bengal Catalyst Fund, which includes a payment acknowledgment, an interest rate increase, and a forbearance period to address its current default status, impacting its financial operations and stakeholder interests.

Body and Mind Inc. is an operations-focused cannabis company that operates retail cannabis dispensaries in California and Illinois, with pending operations in New Jersey. The company aims to increase market share by enhancing customer satisfaction and improving operational efficiencies to drive profits, focusing on return on investment through successful retail cannabis store launches.

