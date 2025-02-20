BOCOM International Expands Investment Portfolio with QNBK Notes Acquisition

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:3329) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Preferred Investment, has acquired QNBK Notes worth a total of approximately US$15,012,000. This acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to its applicable percentage ratio. By funding this acquisition with internal resources, BOCOM International strengthens its investment portfolio, potentially enhancing its market positioning in the financial services sector. The notes, issued by a subsidiary of Qatar’s QNB, are listed on the London and Taiwan Stock Exchanges, indicating a strategic move to diversify investment avenues.

More about BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd.

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. operates in the financial services industry with a focus on investment holding. The company is engaged in a variety of services including securities brokerage, margin financing, corporate finance, underwriting, investment and loans, as well as asset management and advisory services. Its licensed subsidiaries provide regulated activities such as dealing in securities and futures, advising on securities and futures contracts, corporate finance, and asset management services.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €101.2M

