BOCOM International Acquires PIF Notes for Strategic Investment

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:3329) ) has issued an update.

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. announced a discloseable transaction involving the acquisition of PIF Notes II for approximately US$5,008,229.17. This transaction, alongside a previous acquisition of PIF Notes I, is part of a series of transactions subject to the Listing Rules. Both acquisitions were funded using internal resources and are aimed at providing the company with long-term investment opportunities and stable returns.

More about BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd.

BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd., incorporated in Hong Kong, is primarily engaged in securities brokerage, margin financing, corporate finance and underwriting, investment and loans, and asset management and advisory businesses. The company operates through its licensed subsidiaries, dealing in securities and futures, providing securities margin financing, and advising on corporate finance.

YTD Price Performance: -6.45%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €98.69M

