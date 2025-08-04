BOC Hong Kong Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) ( (HK:2388) ) is now available.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors and the roles within its five standing Board Committees. This announcement highlights the leadership structure and governance framework, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the company’s strategic direction and operational oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2388) stock is a Buy with a HK$40.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) stock, see the HK:2388 Stock Forecast page.

More about BOC Hong Kong (Holdings)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates in the financial industry, providing banking and financial services primarily in Hong Kong. The company focuses on offering comprehensive banking solutions, including personal banking, corporate banking, and wealth management services.

YTD Price Performance: 47.94%

Average Trading Volume: 16,612,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$371.6B

For detailed information about 2388 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue