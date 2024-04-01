Boardwalktech Gains $4M Credit for Growth Drive

Boardwalktech Software Corp (TSE:BWLK) has released an update.

Boardwalktech Software Corp has successfully secured a $4 million line-of-credit facility from Celtic Bank, aimed at fueling the company’s growth and expansion of its recurring revenue streams. The non-dilutive credit line, based on a percentage of their annual recurring revenue, will support Boardwalktech’s sales and marketing efforts and bolster their balance sheet for new business development. This strategic financial move provides the company with the necessary capital to enhance its enterprise software solutions without depending on equity markets.

