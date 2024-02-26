Boardwalktech Completes Upsized Financing Round

Boardwalktech Software Corp (TSE:BWLK) has released an update.

Boardwalktech Software Corp has successfully completed the second tranche of its upsized LIFE Offering, extending opportunities to investors who missed the first round and raising a total of C$2,256,473 from both tranches. This financing included issuing units in Canada without a hold period and a concurrent offering in the United States, with securities subject to a customary hold period. The company also paid finder’s fees and issued warrants as part of the transaction.

