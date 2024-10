Boardwalktech Software (TSE:BWLK) has released an update.

Boardwalktech Software Corp. has partnered with Sophic Capital to enhance their capital markets strategy and investor relations over the next year. The collaboration aims to increase investor awareness and long-term shareholder value, capitalizing on Boardwalktech’s growing market presence in the banking sector and supply chain solutions.

For further insights into TSE:BWLK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.