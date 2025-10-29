BNP Paribas Reports Solid Q3 2025 Results

BNP Paribas SA ( (BNPQY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BNP Paribas SA presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BNP Paribas SA, a leading European bank, operates in the financial services sector, offering a wide range of banking and financial products and services globally. Known for its diversified and integrated model, the bank has a strong presence in corporate and institutional banking, investment and protection services, and commercial and personal banking.

In the third quarter of 2025, BNP Paribas reported solid financial results, aligning with its net income target of over €12.2 billion for the year. The quarter was marked by the integration of AXA Investment Managers, enhancing the bank’s asset management capabilities and positioning it as a leader in the sector.

The bank’s revenue grew by 5.3% compared to the same period last year, driven by strong performances across its divisions. Corporate and Institutional Banking saw a 4.5% increase in revenues, while Investment and Protection Services, bolstered by the AXA IM acquisition, reported a 27.5% rise. Operating expenses increased by 5.5%, reflecting strategic investments in growth and efficiency.

BNP Paribas maintained a strong financial structure with a CET1 ratio of 12.5%, supporting its growth trajectory and strategic initiatives. The cost of risk remained stable, aligning with the bank’s long-term targets. The integration of AXA IM is expected to contribute significantly to the bank’s return on tangible equity by 2028.

Looking ahead, BNP Paribas remains focused on achieving its 2026 growth trajectory, with plans to enhance shareholder returns through strategic investments and operational efficiencies. The bank’s diversified model and strategic acquisitions position it well for sustainable growth in the coming years.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue