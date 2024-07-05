BML Inc. Boosts Governance and Embraces Diversity

BML (JP:4694) has released an update.

BML Inc. is committed to enhancing corporate governance to ensure sustainable growth and increase company value, focusing on transparency and swift decision-making. The firm incorporates multiple external directors for robust oversight, complies with the Corporate Governance Code, and promotes diversity in the workplace, exemplified by aiming for 18% women in managerial roles by 2029. BML also emphasizes environmental responsibility and the consideration of sustainability as a key element of its business strategy.

