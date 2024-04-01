BM Technologies Announces CFO Transition and Strategic Shifts

An announcement from BM Technologies (BMTX) is now available.

BM Technologies, Inc. has announced a transition in the role of Chief Financial Officer, with James Dullinger’s term being extended until April 5, 2024, followed by Ajay Asija stepping into the role on April 6, 2024. The changes include an extension bonus for Dullinger, the accrual of paid time off, and the removal of non-compete clauses, while Asija’s start date has been slightly adjusted. These amendments reflect strategic shifts in the company’s financial leadership team.

