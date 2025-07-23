B&M European Value Retail S.A. Announces AGM Results Amid Shareholder Dissent

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from B&M European Value Retail SA ( (GB:BME) ) is now available.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on 22 July 2025. Notably, the company observed significant shareholder dissent regarding resolutions 21 and 22, which pertain to the issuance of shares on a non-pre-emptive basis. The board has committed to engaging with shareholders and providing an update within six months, reflecting its adherence to the UK Corporate Governance Code.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BME) stock is a Buy with a £550.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:BME Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BME is a Neutral.

B&M European Value Retail SA’s stock score reflects strong valuation and positive corporate events, indicating confidence in the company’s potential. However, bearish technical indicators and financial pressures from high leverage and operational challenges temper the overall outlook.

More about B&M European Value Retail SA

B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a variety retailer with a significant presence in the UK and France, operating under the ‘B&M’, ‘Heron Foods’, and ‘B&M Express’ brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 7,589,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.42B

