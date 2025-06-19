B&M European Value Retail Releases Annual Report and Announces Key Meetings

Confident Investing Starts Here:

B&M European Value Retail SA ( (GB:BME) ) has issued an update.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. has released its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending March 2025, alongside notices for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), both scheduled for July 22, 2025, in Luxembourg. These meetings are significant for stakeholders as they will address key resolutions requiring shareholder votes, impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BME) stock is a Buy with a £5.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on B&M European Value Retail SA stock, see the GB:BME Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BME is a Outperform.

B&M European Value Retail SA shows robust financial performance with strong profitability and cash flow. However, high debt levels and bearish technical indicators present risks. Despite these challenges, the stock’s undervaluation and attractive dividend yield provide potential upside. Earnings call and corporate events highlight strategic growth plans and share buybacks, suggesting future opportunities.

More about B&M European Value Retail SA

B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a leading variety retailer in the UK, operating 777 stores under the ‘B&M’ brand, 343 stores under the ‘Heron Foods’ and ‘B&M Express’ brands, and 135 stores in France under the ‘B&M’ brand. Founded in 1978, the company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

Average Trading Volume: 6,612,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.65B

