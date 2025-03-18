BluMetric Secures Major WaterTech Contract for Bahamian Resort

BluMetric Environmental ( (TSE:BLM) ) has issued an update.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. has secured a contract valued at approximately CA$3.3 million to supply a Sea Water Reverse Osmosis and a Membrane Bioreactor system for a resort in the Bahamas. This contract, executed by Gemini Water, a recent acquisition of BluMetric, will provide 240,000 gallons per day of potable water and treat 65,000 gallons per day of wastewater. The deal underscores the growing demand for advanced water infrastructure in the Caribbean, driven by increased development, tourism, and groundwater scarcity.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company based in Ottawa, Ontario. With over 220 employees and more than 45 years of expertise, the company specializes in designing, fabricating, and delivering sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric serves a diverse clientele, including commercial, industrial, military, mining, and government sectors.

