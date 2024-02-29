BluMetric Posts Q1 2024 Financials, Expands Reach

BluMetric Environmental (TSE:BLM) has released an update.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. reported a decrease in revenue to $8.5 million for Q1 2024 from $10.5 million the previous year, alongside a dip in net earnings from $0.5 million to $0.2 million, despite improved gross margins to 42%. The company highlighted a strong balance sheet and a record order backlog, with strategic investments aimed at expanding their cleantech systems’ geographical reach and launching a new O&M division. BluMetric also secured a $5.3 million contract extension with the Department of National Defence and a $0.4 million contract with a multinational defence contractor.

For further insights into TSE:BLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.