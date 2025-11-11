BluGlass Updates Share Consolidation Timetable

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Bluglass ( (AU:BLG) ).

BluGlass Limited has corrected two dates in its updated indicative timetable for a proposed share consolidation, aligning with the new Annual General Meeting date of 24 November 2025. The board recommends shareholders approve the consolidation, which is expected to impact the company’s trading schedule and shareholder records, reflecting a strategic move to enhance its market operations.

More about Bluglass

BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) is a leading supplier of GaN laser diode products to the global photonics industry, focusing on industrial, defense, bio-medical, and scientific markets. The company operates in Australia and the US, offering custom laser diode development and manufacturing. BluGlass is recognized for its proprietary RPCVD manufacturing technology, which enables the creation of brighter and better-performing lasers.

YTD Price Performance: -54.17%

Average Trading Volume: 3,121,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.76M

