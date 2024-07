Bluglass Limited (AU:BLG) has released an update.

Bluglass Limited has announced the issuance of 135,136 new ‘Piggy Back’ options set to expire on February 28, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.060, effective July 15, 2024. The options are unquoted equity securities, part of the company’s latest financial maneuvers to raise capital or incentivize stakeholders.

