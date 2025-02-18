BlueScope Steel’s Resilient Earnings Amid Challenges

Bluescope Steel ((BLSFY)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

BlueScope Steel’s recent earnings call highlighted a commendable performance amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions and cost inflation pressures. Despite these hurdles, the company reported profitable results and substantial shareholder returns, showcasing resilience. While the outlook for the second half of FY ’25 remains optimistic, thanks to improved spreads in the U.S. and stronger domestic volumes in Australia, the sentiment was slightly dampened by underperformance in New Zealand and ongoing challenges in the U.S. market.

Resilient Profitability Despite Challenging Conditions

BlueScope reported an underlying EBIT of $309 million and a return on invested capital of 8.1%, maintaining profitability even amidst bottom-of-cycle conditions and a challenging macroeconomic environment. This performance underscores the company’s ability to navigate tough times effectively.

Significant Shareholder Returns

The company delivered $162 million in shareholder returns while maintaining a net cash balance sheet of $88 million. This substantial return to shareholders indicates BlueScope’s commitment to rewarding its investors.

Cost and Productivity Program

BlueScope is actively pursuing a $200 million cost and productivity program, which aims to achieve $500 million in incremental annual EBIT by 2030. This initiative reflects the company’s strategic focus on efficiency and long-term growth.

Improved Outlook for Second Half FY ’25

The company projects an underlying EBIT of $360 million to $430 million for the second half of FY ’25. This forecast is bolstered by improved spreads in the U.S. and stronger domestic volumes in Australia, signaling potential growth opportunities.

Safety Initiatives

BlueScope has identified nearly 200 risk control projects and reduced its TRIFR to 8.0%, although this remains above the long-term target range. Mixed results in safety performance highlight areas for continued improvement.

Weaker Performance in New Zealand

New Zealand operations faced severe macroeconomic challenges, resulting in a markedly lower performance with an underlying EBIT of just $3 million. This underperformance highlights the need for strategic adjustments in the region.

Cost Inflation Pressures

Ongoing cost inflation pressures have impacted BlueScope’s overall performance, necessitating efficiency measures to counteract these financial headwinds.

Lagging Safety Indicators

While the TRIFR has decreased, the potential severity measure has seen a slight increase, indicating mixed safety outcomes that require attention.

Challenges in the U.S. Market

North American operations encountered softer results, with an underlying EBIT of $182 million due to weaker spreads and lower volumes. This presents a challenge that BlueScope needs to address to improve its performance in this key market.

Forward-Looking Guidance

BlueScope has provided guidance for the second half of FY ’25, projecting underlying EBIT between $360 million and $430 million. This improvement is driven by enhanced U.S. spreads, stronger Australian volumes, and the benefits of a group-wide cost and productivity program. The company aims to reduce working capital by $200 million to $300 million over the next 18 months, maintaining a robust balance sheet with an $88 million net cash position. Additionally, BlueScope announced a $0.30 per share fully franked interim dividend and an extension of its buyback program.

In conclusion, BlueScope Steel’s earnings call reflects a resilient performance in the face of challenging conditions, with profitable outcomes and significant shareholder returns. While the outlook for the second half of FY ’25 is optimistic, driven by strategic initiatives and market improvements, the company must address regional and sector-specific challenges to sustain its growth trajectory.