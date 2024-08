Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

BlueScope Steel Limited has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G, complying with the necessary ASX Listing Rules. The company continues to adhere to corporate governance guidelines, ensuring transparency for its investors and stakeholders. This release reaffirms BlueScope’s commitment to robust governance practices.

