Bluescope Steel Limited has announced the issuance of 37,081 new unquoted equity securities under its employee incentive scheme, as of September 17, 2024. These securities, identified by the ASX security code ‘BSLAB RIGHTS’, are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The move represents Bluescope’s ongoing efforts to incentivize and reward its employees.

