Bluescope Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

Bluescope Steel Limited has actively pursued its share buy-back program, acquiring an additional 135,000 shares on the previous day, adding to the total of over 62 million shares already bought back. This consistent effort to repurchase its ordinary fully paid shares is part of an ongoing strategy to manage the company’s capital. The latest transaction details were disclosed in the company’s daily buy-back notification dated May 10, 2024.

For further insights into AU:BSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.