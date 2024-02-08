BlueRiver Acquisition Risks NYSE American Delisting

BlueRiver Acquisition (BLUA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

BlueRiver is facing delisting from the NYSE American Exchange due to not completing a business combination within the timeframe set since its IPO. Although trading of its shares continues for now, the company has been notified of the potential delisting and is seeking a review of this decision by the Exchange’s Board of Directors. BlueRiver plans to request this review by the specified deadline.

