BlueRiver Acquisition Extends Merger Deadline With Spinal Tech

BlueRiver Acquisition (BLUA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has extended the deadline for its merger with Spinal Stabilization Technologies until March 31, 2024, to finalize the deal. This update follows an initial agreement previously reported, and marks a step forward in the acquisition process, offering investors additional time to observe the potential impact of this strategic move on the market.

