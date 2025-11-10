BlueNord Announces October 2025 Production Figures and Operational Updates

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Norwegian Energy Company ASA ( (GB:0HTF) ) is now available.

BlueNord ASA reported its preliminary production figures for October 2025, with a total production of 36.5 mboepd. The Tyra hub, after a planned shutdown for maintenance, is ramping up production and is expected to reach plateau levels by the end of Q4 2025. The Dan hub experienced a temporary production drop due to a flowline leak, but full production has resumed. Meanwhile, Gorm and Halfdan hubs performed as expected, with Halfdan achieving over 90% operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0HTF) stock is a Buy with a NOK570.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Norwegian Energy Company ASA stock, see the GB:0HTF Stock Forecast page.

More about Norwegian Energy Company ASA

BlueNord ASA is a European oil and gas company focused on producing and developing energy resources, while also engaging in activities that support the energy transition. The company holds a 36.8 percent interest in the Danish Underground Consortium, which manages oil and gas production in the Danish North Sea. BlueNord is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BNOR’.

YTD Price Performance: -13.35%

Average Trading Volume: 54,717

Current Market Cap: NOK12.75B

For an in-depth examination of 0HTF stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

