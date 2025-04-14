BluEnergies Ltd. Begins Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Acme Gold Co. Ltd. ( (TSE:AGE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BluEnergies Ltd., formerly known as Acme Gold Company Limited, has announced the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘BLU’. This marks a significant step for the company as it transitions its focus to the oil and gas sector, potentially enhancing its market presence and attracting new investors.

BluEnergies is an international oil and gas exploration and development company focused on offshore operations in the Republic of Liberia.

