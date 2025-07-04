Bluechiip Limited Finalizes Asset Sale and Enters Liquidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bluechiip Limited ( (AU:BCT) ) has provided an announcement.

Bluechiip Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code BCT, has finalized the sale of its assets following the acceptance of an offer on June 17, 2025. The sale did not include a recapitalization plan, and as a result, there is no prospect of a dividend for unsecured creditors or a return for shareholders. Creditors have resolved to wind up the company, appointing Manuel Hanna as the Liquidator. A statutory report will be issued by October 3, 2025, providing further updates on the liquidation process and potential recoveries.

Current Market Cap: A$3.62M

