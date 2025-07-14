Bluebird Mining Ventures Expands into Bitcoin Streaming

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bluebird Merchant Ventures ( (GB:BMV) ).

Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd has completed a transaction to acquire 756 ASIC bitcoin mining units, aiming to engage in a streaming arrangement for future bitcoin production. This initiative is part of Bluebird’s evolving treasury strategy to build long-term asymmetric exposures to gold and bitcoin, reflecting their approach to generating returns through structured commercial models while maintaining balance sheet efficiency.

Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd is a pan Asian company engaged in gold project development. The company operates in the mining sector and focuses on developing long-term exposures to gold and bitcoin through structured streams and direct holdings.

Average Trading Volume: 28,441,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.75M

