BlueBet to Announce H1 FY2025 Results Post-Merger with betr

The latest update is out from BlueBet Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:BBT) ).
BlueBet Holdings Ltd has announced it will release its H1 FY2025 Interim Results on February 27, 2025, followed by an investor conference call on the same day. This announcement signifies a critical moment for stakeholders to assess BlueBet’s financial performance and strategic direction post-merger with betr, potentially impacting its positioning in the competitive online wagering industry.
More about BlueBet Holdings Ltd.
BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) is an international online wagering provider and bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, operating primarily in Australia. It leverages a scalable proprietary cloud-based technology platform, which is also available as a white-label solution for B2B partners. BlueBet focuses on a mobile-first strategy for its websites and apps, aiming for a premium user experience. In July 2024, BlueBet merged with betr, an Australian online wagering company, enhancing its market presence under the betr brand.
YTD Price Performance: 16.67%
Average Trading Volume: 305,499
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$213.6M
