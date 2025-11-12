BlueBet Holdings Director Increases Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
BlueBet Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:BBT) ) has shared an announcement.
BlueBet Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically involving Matthew Tripp, a director who has increased his indirect interest in the company through the acquisition of 500,836 fully paid ordinary shares. This transaction was conducted through an on-market purchase at a price of $0.2399 per share, reflecting a strategic move that could indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BBT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.46 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BlueBet Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:BBT Stock Forecast page.
More about BlueBet Holdings Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 247,234
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$262.8M
For detailed information about BBT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.