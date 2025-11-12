BlueBet Holdings Director Increases Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:BBT) ) has shared an announcement.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically involving Matthew Tripp, a director who has increased his indirect interest in the company through the acquisition of 500,836 fully paid ordinary shares. This transaction was conducted through an on-market purchase at a price of $0.2399 per share, reflecting a strategic move that could indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BBT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.46 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BlueBet Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:BBT Stock Forecast page.

More about BlueBet Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 247,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$262.8M

For detailed information about BBT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue