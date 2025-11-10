BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS Reports Strong Financial Growth in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO. LTD. ( (JP:417A) ) is now available.

BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported a 9.8% increase in operating revenue for the six months ending September 30, 2025, reaching 394,900 million yen. The company also saw growth in operating profit and ordinary profit, with increases of 8.2% and 8.7% respectively. The financial results indicate a positive trajectory for the company, with a forecasted continued growth in operating revenue and profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. This performance underscores the company’s strong market positioning and potential for sustained profitability, benefiting stakeholders and reinforcing its competitive edge in the retail sector.

More about BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO., LTD., also known as YAOKO CO., LTD., is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company operates within the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of consumer goods and services.

Average Trading Volume: 60,238

