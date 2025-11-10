Blue Zones Holdings Announces Stock Split and Shareholder Benefit Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO. LTD. ( (JP:417A) ) has shared an update.

BLUE ZONES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. has announced a stock split, amendments to its Articles of Incorporation, and changes to its shareholder benefit program. The stock split aims to reduce the value of shares per investment unit, thereby increasing share liquidity and expanding the investor base. The amendments to the Articles of Incorporation will reflect the increased number of authorized shares, and the shareholder benefit program will be revised to offer more incentives for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 60,238

