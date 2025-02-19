Blue Star Helium Advances Drilling at Galactica Project

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Blue Star Helium ( (AU:BNL) ) has provided an update.

Blue Star Helium has commenced drilling the Jackson 31 well at its Galactica helium project in Colorado, aiming to assess its production potential. This initiative is part of the broader Galactica/Pegasus development, which has already shown promising helium concentrations. The company is advancing the project in partnership with Helium One Global Ltd, which will fund the initial phase of the drilling. The development is positioned to enhance Blue Star’s market presence by potentially increasing helium supply, supported by engineering work on CO2 removal and helium processing.

More about Blue Star Helium

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is an independent helium exploration company with operations and exploration in North America. The company focuses on discovering and developing new supplies of low-cost, high-grade helium, which is essential for industries such as MRI, semiconductor manufacturing, fiber optics, and space exploration.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.25M

For detailed information about BNL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.