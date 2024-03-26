Blue Star Gold Unveils 2024 Exploration Goals

Blue Star Gold Corp (TSE:BAU) has released an update.

Blue Star Gold Corp. announces its 2024 exploration program aimed at discovering new gold resources and expanding known deposits in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. The campaign will include drilling in promising new areas such as the Mikigon prospect and the re-interpreted Gnu deposit, alongside geophysical surveys to refine targets for gold and critical minerals. The company’s CEO expresses confidence in building upon the successful 2023 program and enhancing their project pipeline.

