Blue Star Gold Prepares for 2024 Exploration Boost

Blue Star Gold Corp. is gearing up for an ambitious exploration program at the Ulu and Roma Projects in Nunavut, building on the momentum of a successful 2023 season which included significant discoveries and an updated high-grade gold resource estimate. The company is focused on expanding its gold resources and exploring the potential for critical minerals across its extensive landholdings in an underexplored region. With detailed planning for the 2024 exploration season already underway, Blue Star anticipates mobilizing in the second quarter to capitalize on the numerous growth opportunities identified.

