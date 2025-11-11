Blue Star Capital’s SatoshiPay Achieves Milestone with Vortex Platform

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Blue Star Capital ( (GB:BLU) ) has provided an update.

Blue Star Capital’s investee company, SatoshiPay, has announced that its fiat-to-crypto infrastructure platform, Vortex, has successfully onboarded its first major API partners and exceeded $2 million in transaction volumes. This development is expected to enhance SatoshiPay’s market position by expanding liquidity access and improving settlement efficiency, particularly in Latin America through its partnership with IaCrypto, a leading digital-asset payment processor in Brazil.

More about Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is an investing company focused on new technologies, particularly in the areas of blockchain, esports, and payments. Its portfolio includes SatoshiPay Ltd, a blockchain company known for innovative payment solutions, Dynasty Media & Gaming, which offers a full-stack gaming ecosystem, and Paidia, a gaming platform focused on female users.

Average Trading Volume: 368,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.23M

