Blue Sky Uranium Corp., a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina, has announced the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development. With 29 years of experience in corporate finance, Mr. Gallardo brings expertise in project financing and capital markets, poised to help the company’s growth and advance its flagship project.

