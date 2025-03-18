Blue River Holdings Announces Disposal of Listed Securities

Blue River Holdings Limited ( (HK:0498) ) has shared an update.

Blue River Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, announced a discloseable transaction involving the disposal of 8,000,000 shares of a listed company, generating HK$6,400,000. This transaction, conducted through a wholly-owned subsidiary, was executed in the open market, and the identities of the purchasers remain unknown. The disposal, representing approximately 0.1% of the total issued share capital of the Listco, resulted in Blue River Holdings ceasing to hold any shares in the company. The transaction is subject to reporting and announcement requirements under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules.

