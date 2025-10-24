Blue Ribbon Income Fund Declares Q4 2025 Distributions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Blue Ribbon Income Fund Trust units ( ($TSE:RBN.UN) ).

Blue Ribbon Income Fund has announced monthly cash distributions of $0.04 per unit for the last quarter of 2025, continuing its tradition of providing income to its unitholders. The fund also highlights its distribution reinvestment plan, allowing unitholders to reinvest distributions commission-free, which could enhance their investment growth over time.

Blue Ribbon Income Fund is an investment fund that operates within the financial services industry. It primarily focuses on providing income-generating investment opportunities to its unitholders through cash distributions and offers a distribution reinvestment plan to facilitate compound growth.

YTD Price Performance: 5.35%

Average Trading Volume: 5,012

