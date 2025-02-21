Blue Northern BLK Ltd. Proceeds with Acquisition of Belships ASA Shares

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest update is out from Belships ASA ( (DE:NS6) ).

Belships ASA has announced that Blue Northern BLK Ltd. is proceeding with a voluntary cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the company at NOK 20.50 per share. The offer has seen significant acceptance from the company’s board members and executive management, including the settlement of unexercised share options. The acceptance will lead to a notable shift in shareholding, as major stakeholders like Kontrazi AS and Kontrari AS will reduce their holdings to 0%, impacting the company’s ownership landscape.

YTD Price Performance: 2.47%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €438.7M

