Blue Moon Metals Resumes Trading and Achieves Tier 1 Status on TSX Venture Exchange

Blue Moon Metals Inc. has announced the resumption of trading of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange following its graduation to Tier 1 status and completion of a share consolidation. This follows the company’s significant acquisitions, including Nussir ASA and Nye Sulitjelma Gruver AS, and a successful equity financing of approximately $35.4 million. These developments are expected to enhance Blue Moon’s operational capabilities and market positioning, potentially benefiting stakeholders through improved service standards and decreased filing requirements.

Blue Moon Metals Inc. is involved in advancing three brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project and the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway, as well as the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States. These projects are strategically located with existing infrastructure, and the company focuses on metals like zinc and copper, which are critical to the global economy and national security.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.06M

