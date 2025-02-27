Blue Moon Metals Expands with Norwegian Acquisitions and Leadership Changes

Blue Moon Metals ( (TSE:MOON) ) has issued an update.

Blue Moon Metals Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of a significant majority stake in Nussir ASA and full ownership of Nye Sulitjelma Gruver AS, marking a substantial expansion of its mining portfolio. This move, along with the appointment of new leadership, positions Blue Moon for potential growth and strengthens its market presence, with implications for shareholders as the company seeks to uplist to a higher tier on the TSXV.

More about Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on polymetallic projects. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of mining properties, with a particular emphasis on expanding its portfolio through strategic acquisitions.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.09M

