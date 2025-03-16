BLS International to Engage with SBI Mutual Fund in Virtual Meeting

An update from BLS International Services Ltd. ( (IN:BLS) ) is now available.

BLS International Services Ltd. has announced a scheduled virtual meeting with SBI Mutual Fund on March 19, 2025, as part of its investor and analyst engagement efforts. The meeting will focus on discussing the company’s financial and operational performance, with no unpublished price-sensitive information being disclosed. This initiative reflects BLS International’s commitment to transparency and maintaining strong relationships with its stakeholders.

BLS International Services Ltd. operates in the outsourcing and technology services sector, specializing in visa, passport, and consular services. The company focuses on providing these services to governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -32.78%

Average Trading Volume: 179,960

Current Market Cap: 134B INR

